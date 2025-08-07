GB CM Gulbar Khan meets AKDN leaders

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan (centre) meets AKDN leaders in this undated image.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan met President of Ismaili Council for Pakistan, Nizar Mewawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani and the Chief Executive Officer of the Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan Akhtar Iqbal.

The chief minister appreciated the Aga Khan Development Network’s longstanding contribution in sectors such as education, healthcare, disaster risk reduction, climate resilience and civil society engagement.

The chief minister earlier presented an official letter to His Highness the Aga Khan and sought assistance in the wake of the recent floods that caused widespread devastation across Gilgit-Baltistan.

The President of Ismaili Council for Pakistan, Nizar Mewawalla, expressed his deep sympathies with the families in distress and assured them of the cooperation and support that AKDN agencies can provide to areas affected by floods and in building the resilience of the communities.

(From left) President of the Ismaili Council for Pakistan, Nizar Mewawalla, and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan.

AKDN agreed to provide support in the early recovery, rehabilitation and green retrofitting of seven schools in Gilgit-Baltistan, solarising and repairing solar facilities in flood-affected government health facilities, rehabilitating drinking water supply schemes, protective infrastructure and establishing eight Community Emergency Response Teams in flood affected areas.

Delivery of portable medical equipment and supplies to health providers will be ensured and mobile health care units will be established to provide quality care at health facilities in the affected areas. The early identification and management of 3,000 undernourished children and women in flood-affected areas of GB will be conducted shortly as well.