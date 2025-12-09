PML-N hasn't sidelined Nawaz Sharif, says Aqeel Malik

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik gestures during an event. — Instagram/barristeraqeelmalik/File

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has not sidelined three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that all decisions are made in consultation with him.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Capital Talk", Malik said PML-N believed in the politics of public service, highlighting its achievements such as building the motorway network and transforming the country into a nuclear state.

The minister said that PML-N has never compromised the country's dignity and integrity.

Taking a dig at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik said: "We are not of May 9, we are of May 28." On May 28, 1998, Pakistan became an atomic power after conducting six nuclear tests in Chagai, Balochistan.

Pakistan joined the ranks of nuclear powers during the tenure of then prime minister Nawaz.

Firing a fresh salvo at the PTI, the minister said that Nawaz has never acted against the country or the national interests and asked whether he had ever written to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In February last year, PTI founder Imran Khan revealed he had written to the IMF, requesting an audit of election results before any new loan approval for Islamabad — a move widely criticised by the ruling coalition.

The minister said: "Nations do not progress on slogans, claims or speeches."

He claimed that there is no democracy within the Khan-founded party, adding that more than half of PTI members urge for a solution.

On the issue of governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister called it a "constitutional process" but highly undesirable.

The federal government was seriously considering imposing governor's rule in KP, he added.

Speaking on the same show, PTI Chief Whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar said: "Where do we go when there is so much oppression?"

He maintained that the parliament has been turned into a "rubber stamp" and the rulers have failed to deliver. "When mandates are stolen and the public oppressed, the country cannot progress," he added.