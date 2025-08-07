Sindh announces public holiday on August 9

Shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai seen in this undated photo. — Facebook/TMA Bulri Shah Karim

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on August 9 (Saturday) to mark the Urs of Sufi poet and saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all offices, educational institutions, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the provincial government will remain closed on 14th Safar, 1447 (AH), which falls on August 9.

However, essential services will be exempted from the notification and remain active throughout the province.

The Urs begins every year on the 14th Safar (the second month of the Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days.

The three-day ceremony of the Urs will begin with poetry marathons, literature conferences, and other activities to celebrate the poetry of the sufi saint.