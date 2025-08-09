'Weapons' star Cary Christopher gushes about Tom Cruise

Weapons’ star Cary Christopher hails on Tom Cruise

Cary Christopher opened up about who inspired him in the industry.

While promoting his recently released movie, Weapons, in an interview with People, he candidly appreciated Tom Cruise’s work in movies.

The Hollywood actor began by talking that he "attempted to watch horror movies,” but "never really got into them."

Revealing his preferred movie genre for future film projects, the Days of Our Lives actor told the outlet, "I was always a more action movie and thriller type of fan. End-of-the-world action movie stuff, anything with Tom Cruise."

Referring to Cruise’s Mission Impossible movie series, he continued, "They're just so fun to watch, It's just an awesome franchise. I've probably seen too many of them, to be honest. I love all of them. As long as they have an awesome storyline and just a ton of action, two thumbs up!"

Meanwhile, the nine-year-old actor shared his experience of filming the horror mystery movie, Weapons.

“Everybody had an awesome time. Everybody on that film just made it so fun to work on. It was just amazing," he said.

Weapons movie revolves around Florida town’s moral collapse and the mysterious disappearance of 17 children from the same classroom

Before concluding, Cary Christopher admitted that he “loves acting” and never gets nervous when auditioning for roles. The only thing that makes him “most nervous” is playing Little League Baseball.

Weapons was released in cinemas on August 8, 2025.