Piers Morgan reflects on Bruce Willis' 'dreadful incurable illness'

British journalist Piers Morgan shared a nostalgic snapshot on Instagram featuring Hollywood icons Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

According to the Morgan, his picture with the Hollywood stars was taken during the 1993 opening of Planet Hollywood in London.

“Someone randomly posted this photo on X today… it was taken in 1993 when Planet Hollywood opened in London and these three guys were the biggest movie action heroes in the world,” Morgan wrote in the caption.

“It’s so sad that Bruce is now enduring such a dreadful incurable illness (frontotemporal dementia).”

In the caption, Morgan wrote about his encounters with the three actors, describing Willis as “a great character as well as a great movie star,” and praising Stallone and Schwarzenegger as two of his favorite interviewees for their honesty and humor.

Willis retired from acting in 2022 after his family announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that later progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

The condition, which affects behavior, personality and language, currently has no cure. His family has since become vocal advocates for awareness and research funding.

Willis has been one of the most bankable action stars in Hollywood history, known for blockbuster franchises such as “Die Hard” and “The Expendables.”