Dwayne Johnson’s daughter goes Instagram official with longtime partner

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s daughter Simon Johnson has taken her relationship to the next level.

The eldest daughter of The Smashing Machine star went Instagram official with her love interest Tatyanna Dumas.

Over the weekend the 24-year-old went public on social media with her girlfriend a couple of months after they made their red carpet debut together.

On Sunday, December 7, Dumas, 26, posted a Reel. The montage of videos captured hers and Simone traveling together and dining together.

“Fall in love, again and again,” the clip was captioned, showing the two kissing and embracing each other a couple of times.

The Moana actor’s daughter reposted her partner’s reel on her own social media account with a message that read, “Crying screaming throwing up, I am so lucky."

Although the exact start date of their relationship is unknown, the couple’s latest post suggests they’ve been an item for quite some time.

For the unversed, they also made their red carpet debut together in September alongside Dwayne, 53, during the premiere of his latest film, The Smashing Machine.

The three posed for photographs together, as the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor flashed a bright smile while standing between his daughter and her girlfriend. Dwayne welcomed Simone with his ex Dany Garcia.