'The Last of Us' star throws support behind show team

Isabel Merced backs 'The Last of Us' amid shake-up

Isabel Merced, who plays Dina in the second season of The Last of Us, has encouraging words for the show's team.



The show has faced the exit of creators like Neil Druckmann, who is a showrunner, and writer Halley Gross, who seemingly had a large say on how the show would be made. But following the finale of season two, both announced their departure.

It’s unclear what would be the impact of this creative shakeup on The Last of Us, given it’s set to chart a course for season three, which had previously divided fans of the game from which the series is adapted.

But Isabel, in an interview with TVLine, threw her support behind the team, “Halley was a big part of the game, and the reason why Dina was such a fleshed-out character, and why that love between Dina and Ellie was so beautiful."

She continued, "And I was really looking forward to working with them more, but I understand that they have their own projects."

"I don’t know the full story, but I know that I trust in the team, and that they’re making the best decisions, cause at the end of the day everyone just cares about this," the actress added.

Moreover, the Superman star said, Craig Mazin, who is the co-director of The Last of Us, can handle the show. “Moving forward, I’m going to keep in touch with them. I’m definitely going to keep in touch with them."

"So if I have any concerns as a fan of the game, originally, I would definitely bring them up. I’m not involved with the behind-the-scenes of it all, I wish I was, cause I’m a control freak, but I trust in Craig," Isabel concluded.

Season three of The Last of Us is expected to be out in 2027.