George Clooney, Larry David's Barack Obama obsession spirals out of control

George Clooney, Larry David's explosive feud over Barack Obama exposed

George Clooney and Larry David are at the centre of a heated Hollywood clash that has reportedly left Barack Obama “laughing behind their backs.”

A source told Radar Online that Clooney and David both like the former 44th U.S. president and Obama treats them as his Hollywood friends while “secretly playing them against one another for his own amusement.”

The insider said both stars of the entertainment world have noticed this awkward situation and "Larry prides himself on his relationship with former President Obama, and so does George, but is there really room for both of these guys in Obama's life?

"It's an unresolved question with a lot at stake as Obama and his team get ready to open his enormous presidential library on the South Side of Chicago next year,” the source stated.

A representative for the Obama Foundation said, "the $800 million complex will open in 2026 “once the weather lifts.”

"Larry and George both want to be by his side for that historic event, and it's not clear who has the upper hand,” the insider claimed.

"It's going to be one or the other, and not both, and Obama likes it that way. Larry is Obama's golf buddy and his favorite comedian, but George is much more politically involved and more prominent on the world stage,” they added.

Per the insider, "It benefits Obama to have these guys competing for the honor of introducing him in the biggest moment of his post-political career. But next year at the library, there can be only one and George and Larry have to be very aware of that.”

Notably, David was also seen playing golf with Obama on Martha's Vineyard, the place where they both have summer homes.

The Saturday Night Live star “has been playing golf with Obama for years and clearly thinks this gives him the upper hand," the source said.