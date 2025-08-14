Five cops martyred, as many injured in KP terrorist attacks

KP Police personnel patrol area after an attack in KP. — AFP/File

Three cops martyred in terror attack on police mobile in Upper Dir.

Police repel militant attacks on Hassan Khel Police Station.

Constable lost his life in attack on checkpost in Lajbok area.

PESHAWAR: At least five policemen were martyred and as many injured as terrorists attacked the law enforcers simultaneously in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on late Wednesday.

Unidentified terrorists targeted police officials in districts Upper Dir, Lower Dir and Peshawar, according to the police officials.

Militants attacked police mobile van in Upper Dir, leaving three cops martyred and as many injured.

Police officials said they repelled militant attacks on Hassan Khel Police Station near Peshawar and two checkposts.

However, one policeman was martyred and another injured in attack on the police station.

They further added that a constable lost his life in attack on checkpost in Lajbok area of Lower Dir.

Earlier this week, authorities had decided to take action against terrorists in Bajaur and Khyber districts of KP, government sources said on Tuesday.

They said the decision was taken after talks between militants and the Bajaur Amn Jirga failed.

Under the talks, tribal elders had put up three demands, including the expulsion of militants from the tribal area.

The official sources said there are about 300 terrorists present in two areas of Tehsil Mamund of Bajaur and more than 350 in Khyber district.

The development came as the country has witnessed an uptick in terror activities since 2021, especially in KP and Balochistan.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, there were 78 terrorist attacks across the country during June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths.