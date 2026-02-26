Punjab govt plans Rs1.14bn purchase of 108 vehicles for ministers, officials

Representational image of vehicles parked at a car dealer's showroom in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Punjab government plans to purchase 108 new vehicles worth Rs1.14 billion for ministers and bureaucrats this year, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The Transport Wing has submitted formal recommendations to the government for the procurement of the vehicles, and officials say the purchasing process will begin once the proposals receive final approval.

According to the documents, 28 new vehicles worth Rs300 million have been proposed for the Punjab cabinet. The proposed fleet includes one Land Cruiser, two Haval 1.5 vehicles, five Toyota Grande Altis, 10 Toyota Altis and 10 Toyota Yaris.

In addition to these vehicles, two bulletproof four-by-four vehicles worth Rs40 million will be purchased for two ministers. Approval for the acquisition of these bulletproof vehicles has already been granted by the government.

Separately, recommendations for the purchase of 25 vehicles worth Rs270 million for VIP security duties have already been approved, indicating that arrangements for security-related transport are being prioritised.

Vehicles worth Rs530 million will also be procured for the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team to support its operational and field activities.

The proposed fleet for the inspection team includes 30 double-cabin pickup trucks, 11 Toyota Yaris and three Toyota Altis vehicles. The team’s transport pool will also include Suzuki Cultus cars as well as motorcycles to facilitate mobility and inspections in different areas.

Officials said that once the recommendations receive final clearance, the process of purchasing the vehicles will be initiated.