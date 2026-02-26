 
Security forces kill 10 India-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan's Zhob: ISPR

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, says military's media wing

By
Web Desk
|

February 26, 2026

Security personnel stand guard in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File
Security forces have killed 10 India-sponsored terrorists in an operation conducted in Balochistan’s Zhob district on February 25, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday. 

The military’s media wing said that after an IBO in Zhob district of Balochistan on February 24 2026, in which eight India-sponsored militants were successfully neutralised, security forces on  Feb 25 conducted a comprehensive area sanitisation operation in Zhob district of Balochistan, to "hunt down hiding Khwarij belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij".

During the conduct of the operation, forces tracked down terrorists on multiple routes and effectively engaged their locations. After an ensuing fire exchange, 10 India-backed terrorists "were sent to hell".

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the statement said.

“Sanitisation operation are being conducted to eliminate any other India-sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly

