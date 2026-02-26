At least 30 Taliban regime personnel killed in retaliatory action along Pak-Afghan border: security sources

Taliban regime opens unprovoked fire along Pak-Afghan border.

Forces give effective response to Taliban's unprovoked border attack.

Taliban spread fake videos, false claims on social media: sources



At least 30 personnel of the Afghan Taliban regime were killed in retaliatory action along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border, security sources said on Thursday, following unprovoked cross-border attacks on Pakistani positions.

The security forces launched operation Ghazab-lil-haqq after the Taliban regime’s unprovoked action along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border, the sources added.

Afghan Taliban’s attempts to attack Pakistani security forces’ check posts using quadcopters failed, security sources said, adding that all quadcopters were shot down by Pakistani forces in swift and timely action.

Pakistani security forces are responding to the Taliban regime with light and heavy weapons, the sources said, adding that Afghan Taliban positions were also being targeted by drones.

False claims and fake videos were also being circulated on social media by the Taliban regime, the sources added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in a statement, said that the Afghan Taliban regime’s unprovoked action along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border was given an immediate and effective response.

In the post on X, the ministry said that the Afghan Taliban miscalculated and opened unprovoked fire on multiple locations across the Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is being met with an immediate and effective response by Pakistan’s security forces.

“Taliban regime forces are being delivered punishment in Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur sectors,” it added.

Early reports confirm heavy casualties on the Afghan side with multiple posts and equipment destroyed, said the ministry.

Pakistan will take all necessary measures to ensure its territorial integrity and the safety and security of its citizens, it added.



The development came days after more than 100 militants were killed in intelligence-based airstrikes along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border targeting seven camps and hideouts linked to Fitna al-Khawarij — a term used for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

According to the security sources, the airstrikes had been carried out in Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces of Afghanistan in response to recent suicide attacks in Pakistan.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that Pakistan is taking measures to respond to unprovoked actions by the Afghan Taliban along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Speaking to Geo News, the state minister emphasised the country’s commitment to national security and territorial integrity.

“No one will be allowed to take away Pakistan’s peace,” he vowed.

Talal also referenced May's conflict with India, saying: “What happened to India, which had armies, planes, and weapons?” He further condemned attacks on civilians, stating that bomb blasts in Pakistan’s markets and mosques cannot be tolerated at all.

Highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to its citizens, he said: “Pakistan will go to any extent for the safety and peace of its people.” He also stressed the need for a peaceful neighbour, adding that Afghanistan must, under all circumstances, become a peaceful neighbour.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.