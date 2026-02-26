India's reaction to Balochistan attack ‘effectively corroborates' Pakistan's stance: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi is addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on February 26, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan accuses India of supporting "destabilising activities".

Feb marks 19th anniversary of Samjhauta Express bombing: FO.

FO spox says Indian colonel also admitted his role in the bombing.

India’s reaction to recent terrorist attack in Balochistan has “effectively corroborated” Pakistan’s longstanding position regarding external involvement in destabilising activities, a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Thursday.

Last month, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) carried out multiple attacks in several parts of Balochistan, leaving 22 security personnel and 36 civilians martyred.

In a statement on January 31, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists belonging to India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) carried out multiple attacks, targeting civilians around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies responded immediately and launched intense clearance operations across the province, killing 92 India-backed terrorists, including three suicide bombers.

Addressing the weekly media briefing today, FO Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, dialogue and diplomacy, while firmly defending its national interests and principled positions on international disputes.

The Foreign Office spokesperson also recalled that this month marks the 19th anniversary of the Samjhauta Express bombing, in which more than 70 precious lives were lost.

He said that Swami Aseemanand, one of the individuals implicated in the attack, publicly confessed to his involvement, while Indian Colonel Shrikant Purohit had also admitted his role. However, he added, all four accused in the Samjhauta Express case are currently at large.

Ambassador Andrabi said India has failed to bring those involved in the attack to justice. He strongly rejected the recent statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, terming it baseless.