Opposition accepts govt's offer to hold negotiations amid deadlock over Imran's eye treatment

ISLAMABAD: As the government and the PTI remain at loggerheads over the matter of former prime minister Imran Khan's eye treatment, the opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aiyeen Pakistan (TTAP), has accepted the government's offer to hold negotiations to end the political deadlock in the country, it emerged on Thursday.

The decision was taken during the opposition alliance's consultative meeting in Islamabad late on Wednesday night, sources privy to the development told Geo News.

The meeting was attended by National Assembly Opposition Leader and PkMAP leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Senate Opposition Leader and Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, TTAP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and others.

The sources said participants conducted a detailed review of recent statements made by Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, before agreeing to give a "positive response" to the government's offer to hold negotiations.

Earlier this week, Sanaullah, speaking on the floor of the Senate, reiterated the government's offer for dialogue, saying his party had even offered talks when the incumbent opposition was in power.

Democracy progresses through negotiations, not deadlock, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader had said, urging the opposition to take part in parliamentary committees and strengthen the Charter of Democracy.

In the same session, Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas had urged the government to improve its relationship with jailed former premier Imran Khan. "I promise that we [opposition] would not let your government fall," he pledged.

The opposition leaders are expected to establish contact with key government figures during the holy month of Ramadan, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Atif Khan confirmed the development, stating that all opposition parties attended the consultative session last night and unanimously authorised Achakzai and Abbas to represent the alliance in talks with the government.

He said the opposition would formally respond to the government and make its position clear to the public. "We were told to engage in dialogue for the sake of Pakistan and the Constitution, and we have agreed," he stated.

Speaking on the matter, PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter President Junaid Akbar said the opposition believed in political engagement and dialogue.

"We are political people and have faith in the negotiation process," he said, adding that the opposition alliance sought reconciliation and a resolution of issues through talks.

He emphasised the need to end confrontation with state institutions but stressed that the government must also "correct its attitude" to create an enabling environment.

"If political space is not provided, the negotiation process cannot move forward," he remarked, urging the authorities to help create conditions conducive to dialogue.

Akbar added that the opposition was ready to take a step forward if the government demonstrated seriousness by normalising the situation.

This development came amid mounting concerns over jailed PTI founder Imran Khan's health, who has been incarcerated since August 2023.

He has recently been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious ocular condition that can impair vision and requires close medical monitoring.

A report submitted to the Supreme Court earlier this month stated that he has lost approximately 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye.

On Tuesday, the jailed PTI founder was brought to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for a follow-up eye treatment. According to a doctor of the hospital, Imran was brought to the hospital for a second dose of anti-VEGF intravitreal injection on Feb 24.

While the PTI has demanded Imran's treatment at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad in the presence of his personal physicians, the government has accused the former ruling party of politicising the health issue of the party founder.