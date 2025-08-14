Pakistan may move UNSC against BLA, affiliate

Members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) take part in a vote during a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, US, December 22, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: After securing a major diplomatic win in Washington, Pakistan is expected to bring before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) a request to designate the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its armed wing, the Majeed Brigade, as terrorist organisations.

The United States designated the Majeed Brigade as a terrorist group late on Tuesday, while the BLA had already been listed in 2019 — a diplomatic triumph that could significantly bolster the morale of Pakistan's security forces as they prepare to intensify operations against these groups.

The Majeed Brigade, the deadliest affiliate of the BLA, is notorious for employing suicide bombings — an uncommon tactic among secular militant groups — and has even deployed female bombers to target military convoys and installations.

A diplomatic source told The News that Pakistan intends to raise the issue at the UNSC, emphasising that there is no better moment than now, following Washington's designation.

Pakistan's position as vice-chair of the UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee enhances its influence and access to key decision-makers.

However, the source cautioned that such processes are time-consuming, and immediate action should not be expected.

In the past, organisations such as Jaish-e-Muhammad and its leader Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were eventually placed on the UNSC’s terror list — but only after years of effort, often delayed by China in response to Indian proposals.

Diplomats remain optimistic that Pakistan is well-positioned to achieve a similar outcome this time, though they acknowledge the possibility of a veto — potentially employed to appease India. Still, India pushing back could undercut its position, as such resistance might be perceived as tacit support for Baloch militants.

For more than two decades, Pakistan has contended with a worsening insurgency in restive Balochistan. India is frequently accused of fueling the unrest — and an Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was captured in the region.

Pakistan has repeatedly aired its concerns at international forums. Earlier this year, during clashes between Pakistan and India in May, the BLA expressed open support for India and offered full cooperation.

The US has not only designated these entities as terrorist organisations but has also pledged to deepen counterterrorism cooperation — particularly against outlawed outfits like the BLA.

The explicit naming of the BLA in a joint statement following the most recent round of counterterrorism dialogue marks a significant development, signaling likely coordinated operations between the two countries in the coming weeks and months.

"Both delegations underscored the critical importance of developing effective approaches to terrorist threats, including those posed by Balochistan Liberation Army, ISIS-Khorasan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan," the statement read.



