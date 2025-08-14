Field Marshal, PAF chief, PPP chief among others conferred national awards

(From left) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Field Marshal Asim Munir and PAF chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu conferred upon national awards at investiture ceremony held at the President House on August 14, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: In connection with the 78th Independence Day — observed Thursday with a special focus on Marka-e-Haq, the recent armed conflict with India — the President House hosted a special investiture ceremony where the country’s top civil and military leaders were bestowed national awards.

Among the recipients was Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir who was bestowed with Hilal-e-Jurat by President Asif Ali Zardari for leading the army during the most difficult of times.

The awards ceremony came against the backdrop of the recent Pakistan-India conflict, which saw Washington brokering a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after New Delhi launched attacks inside Pakistan — under the pretext of targeting terrorists — which it said were responsible for the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India's attacks prompted Pakistan to launch Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos after downing six Indian Air Force fighter jets, including three Rafales, in response to Indian unprovoked aggression.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was conferred with Hilal-e-Jurat at today's ceremony.

Following the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan launched a diplomatic offensive and sent a delegation led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to the United States, UK and other European countries to present Pakistan's stance to the world.

Members of the parliamentary delegation include Hina Rabbani Khar, Sherry Rehman, Dr Musadik Malik, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Tehmina Janjua, Bushra Anjum Butt and Syed Faisal Subzwari.

The delegation held various key meetings with high-ranking officials during their tour and played a significant role in propagating and strengthening Pakistan's narrative and countering Indian propaganda — for which Bilawal was bestowed with Nishan-e-Imtiaz today.