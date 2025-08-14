World leaders extend greetings on Pakistan's Independence Day

People wave national flags as they gather on the eve of Pakistan's Independence Day in Lahore on August 13, 2025. — Reuters

World leaders and notable personalities from around the globe on Thursday conveyed their warm congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

The nation is celebrating the country's Independence Day today with patriotic fervour, heightened this year by the nation’s recent victory in Marka-e-Haq — the recent decisive military win against India in the form of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in each provincial headquarters.

United States

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan on Independence Day.

In a statement, he said the US deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counter-terrorism and trade.

He said we look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis.

The US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also extended its warm wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate 78 years of independence today.

Taking to its X handle, the agency said: “We look forward to deepening the people-to-people & economic ties as our two countries work together to promote a prosperous future for Americans & Pakistanis.”

In a video message, US Congressman Pete Sessions said: “To my friends that are in the Pakistani community, congratulations. A day in which you can remember once again your contribution to the United States of America on behalf of your heritage.”

“I want to say thank you for the contributions that you have given to the United States of America,” the US lawmaker added.

US Congresswoman Yvette Clarke congratulated the people of Pakistan on the occasion of their Independence Day.

She said, “It is my privilege and honour to wish the people of Pakistan and Pakistani-Americans here in Brooklyn and across our nation a very joyous Independence Day.”

Shama Haider, the first Muslim and Pakistani American elected to the New Jersey State Assembly, expressed her pride in extending heartfelt greetings to Pakistanis across the world.

She said: “Today, we celebrate the courage, the vision and the sacrifice that gave us our beloved motherland. No matter where we live, Pakistan lives in our hearts. Let’s honour our heritage, strengthen our unity and work for progress together. Pakistan Zindabad.”

China

The Embassy of China in Pakistan extended its wishes to Pakistan on its Independence Day.

In a post on X, the embassy said: “Warmest congratulations to the government and people of Pakistan on celebrating its 79th Independence Day,” read the embassy’s statement. “May Pakistan continue to prosper, and may the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan grow ever stronger. Chin–Pak Dosti Zindabad!”

Russia

Conveying its greetings, the Russian Embassy in Pakistan said: “In its 78 years of independence, Pakistan has made significant progress in many areas, strengthened its position in the international community, and contributed to space exploration.”

“Despite numerous challenges, Pakistan remains faithful to the traditional values and principles established by its founding fathers, Allama Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The people of Pakistan can rightly be proud of their country. From the bottom of our hearts, we wish our Pakistani friends success, prosperity, and well-being! Youm-e-Azadi Mubarak,” said the embassy’s statement.

France

The Embassy of France in Pakistan also extends its warmest congratulations to the people and the government of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day.

“Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis!” read the statement issued by the embassy.

European Union

EU Ambassador to the country Riina Kionka extends heartfelt wishes to Pakistan on its 78th Independence Day.

In a post on X, the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan said: “Ambassador @RKionka together with #TeamEurope in Pakistan, extends heartfelt wishes to Pakistan on its 78th Independence Day. Together, we celebrate friendship and unity — because we are stronger together.”

Turkiye

In a post on X, Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Congratulations to friendly and brotherly Pakistan on its Day of Independence! Pakistan Zindabad!”

Germany

Germany’s consul general Andreas Wegner congratulates the nation on the Independence Day.

He said, “On this Independence Day, I salute the vision of unity, faith and discipline that inspired the nation’s book.”

“Eighty-five years ago, the Lahore Resolution had in motion a movement that, over seventy-five years, overcame the burden of colonialism and led to the creation of Pakistan. It was a bold call for justice, equality, and representation. Ideals worth protecting now as much as then,” he added.

Azerbaijan

Extending its felicitation on the occasion, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Our most sincere and heartfelt congratulations to brotherly People and the government of Pakistan on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan! Long Live Pakistan! Happy Independence Day!”



