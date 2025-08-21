California Senate passes landmark resolution honouring Pakistani-American contributions

Senator Melissa Hurtado (centre left) along with Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, after the resolution was passed. — Pakistan Emabssy in US

California State Senate unanimously passed a historic Resolution, with a vote of 31-0, celebrating the enduring relationship between Pakistan and the United States while recognising the invaluable contributions of the Pakistani-American diaspora to California’s economy, society, and cultural fabric.

Introduced by Senator Melissa Hurtado, the youngest woman ever elected to the California State Senate and Chair of the State Senate Committee on Agriculture, the Resolution highlights the longstanding and multifaceted ties between Pakistan and the United States.

It acknowledges the significant role of Pakistani-Americans in shaping California, the world’s fourth-largest economy, and commends their contributions across diverse fields.

“Today I rise to recognise and celebrate the rich history of Pakistani-American relations and the many contributions Pakistani Americans have made to the state of California,” stated Senator Melissa Hurtado in her remarks while presenting the landmark Resolution.

“Their story is one of sacrifice, dignity, and perseverance,” observed the Senator.

The Resolution underscores the pride and cultural affinity of Pakistani-Americans, particularly younger generations, which strengthens their ability to contribute meaningfully to California’s vibrant, diverse communities.

It also honours the residents and organisations that have consistently supported and promoted Pakistani-American culture, traditions, and achievements.

She emphasised that the partnership between the US and Pakistan is built on shared values of resilience, democracy, and human dignity, extending beyond diplomacy and trade.

“As we reflect on Pakistan's independence, we also recognise an enduring partnership between the United States and Pakistan, that relationship is built not only on trade and diplomacy, but on shared values, resilience, democracy and human dignity,” said Senator Hurtado.

“Please join me in extending a warm welcome and our deepest gratitude to our guest for service, leadership, and commitment to strengthen the bonds between our nations,” said the Senator while recognising the presence of Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, during the proceedings.

Expressing gratitude to Senator Hurtado for her leadership, Ambassador Sheikh acknowledged her pivotal role and that of the Council of Pakistan in advancing the important initiative.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening people-to-people connections and building on the current positive trajectory of Pakistan-US relations.

The Resolution by California’s Senate marking the 79th Independence Day of Pakistan is a reflection of our strong ties that transcend the governmental level and permeate to the peoples of our two countries, the ambassador said.

Known as “The Golden State,” California continues to thrive as a global economic powerhouse and a hub of cultural diversity, enriched by the contributions of Pakistani-Americans.