Pakistan assumes chair of SCO counter-terrorism committee

SCO-RATS focuses on fighting terrorism and extremism.

Pakistan to host SCO-RATS events on cyber, security: FO.

Adds Islamabad to boost regional anti-terror cooperation.

Pakistan has assumed the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), the Foreign Office said in a statement.

In a statement, the FO described the development as a reflection of the confidence of SCO member states in Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and security, particularly its role in combating terrorism, The News reported.

RATS is a permanent organisation of SCO whose main task is to coordinate counterintelligence, counterterrorism and intelligence gathering efforts across member countries and advance cooperation on SCO initiatives.

These initiatives set the goals to mitigate the “Three Evils” – terrorism, separatism and religious extremism. The organisation is meant to lay the groundwork for a future enforcement capability within the SCO, which aspires to develop its own transnational police and military forces.

“In its capacity as the Chair of SCO-RATS, Pakistan will work toward fostering regional cooperation against terrorism, in line with shared priorities, guided by the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, equality, and shared responsibility,” added the statement.

It will also host events and activities across key domains — including cyber counterterrorism, information operations, border security, countering terrorist financing and capacity-building — to deepen collaboration.

As a frontline state in combating terrorism, Pakistan continues to make unparalleled sacrifices to ensure safety and security not only of its own people but also of the region and beyond.

As a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025–26 term, Pakistan has also been entrusted with key responsibilities in the counter terrorism domain, among others.

“Pakistan will continue to work with international and regional partners to advance collective efforts against terrorism, in line with the principles of the SCO, international law and the United Nations Charter,” added the Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, the FO gave a detailed statement on the recent visit of Turkish Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler, in which he led the Turkish delegation for the 16th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

He also called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and held meetings with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during his 3-day visit.

“During the call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the two sides shared their commitment to further deepening the bilateral cooperation between the brotherly countries in all areas of mutual interest. The prime minister underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, joint research and development, IT, agriculture, energy, education, and cultural exchanges,” said the statement.

During the meetings of Minister Güler with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic and defence cooperation.

The 16th JMC was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Minister Güler. The meeting provided an opportunity to follow up on the agenda of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

Key outcomes of the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, information technology, e-commerce, connectivity and transport, energy, education, mining, agriculture, media, and tourism.

The visit provided an opportunity to take stock of the wide range of bilateral collaboration between the two countries. Both sides remain committed to transforming their fraternal ties into a multifaceted partnership.



