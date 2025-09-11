PM Shehbaz departs for solidarity visit to Qatar after Israeli airstrike

PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for Qatar on September 11, 2025. — PID

PM Shehbaz to meet Qatar's emir during day-long visit: FO.

Premier will reaffirm Pakistan's resolve to stand with Qatar.

Meeting to also include consultations on Israel’s attacks in region.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed for Doha on a daylong visit to express solidarity with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following the Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas leadership in residential areas of the Qatari capital city.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and express solidarity with him as well as the people of Qatar in the wake of the unjustified Israeli aggression on Qatar in blatant violation of international laws, the statement released by the Foreign Office read.

The prime minister will also convey to the Qatari leadership that Qatar and Pakistan share longstanding, fraternal ties rooted in shared faith and values, and that Pakistan always stood by Qatar in challenging times and will continue to do so, it added.

Their meeting will also include consultations on Israel’s unwarranted attacks on various countries in the region, its ongoing aggression, and efforts to establish peace in the region.

The visit underscores Pakistan's unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

Global condemnations

Pakistan, among other countries, have strongly condemned the Israeli aggression, with PM Shehbaz terming the attack "totally unjustifiable and a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar", which could imperil regional peace and stability.

Expressing solidarity with the Qatari leadership, he added that Pakistan "stands firmly with the State of Qatar, as well as with the people of Palestine against Israel’s aggression".

FM Dar also condemned the strike, calling it "reprehensible" and a blatant violation of international law. He stressed that Pakistan "reiterates its unwavering support for the people and the State of Qatar in these grave times".

Smoke rises from Israeli attack in Doha, Qatar, September 9, 2025. — Reuters

Israel confirmed it had carried out the attack as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility."

Qatar, where Hamas has long maintained its political base, strongly condemned the "cowardly" strike, with its foreign ministry declaring it a "blatant violation of international laws and norms" that posed a serious threat to the safety of Qataris and residents.

Slamming Tel Aviv, PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has said that the Israeli strike in Doha on Hamas has killed hope for hostages in Gaza as he called for his Israeli counterpart PM Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice."

"I think that what Netanyahu did, he just killed any hope for those hostages," PM Al Thani told CNN.

The international community also voiced alarm. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed the attack a "flagrant violation of sovereignty", urging all parties to work towards a permanent ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the brutal Israeli aggression and flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar.

Turkiye said targeting Hamas's delegation during ongoing ceasefire talks proved Israel had no intention of peace but was instead pursuing "expansionist politics" and using "terrorism as state policy".

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Israel's attack on Hamas officials in Qatar is "dangerous" and a "violation of international law", Iranian media reported.

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the Israeli strikes in Doha.

Pope Leo described the situation as "very serious", while Saudi Arabia denounced the strike as "brutal aggression" with dire consequences for the region.