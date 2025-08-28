Imran Khan's nephew sent on 14-day judicial remand in May 9 case

PTI founder Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan's son Shershah. — X@PTIofficial/File

Shershah presented before ATC after expiry of his physical remand.

Video existing showing suspect standing with Hassan Niazi: police.

Defence lawyer contends that featuring in video did not prove crime.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday granted a 14-day judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's nephew and Aleema Khan's son Shershah and sent him to jail in a case alleged involvement in the 2023 May 9 riots.

The suspect, who was arrested on August 22 one day after Imran's another nephew Shahrez Khan's arrest in Jinnah Attack House case related to the May 9 violence, was currently in police custody after the ATC granted his five-day physical remand to the police.

The May 9 riots broke out across the country following the arrest of the PTI founder in a corruption case in 2023. The violence included attacks on military and state installations, with the Jinnah House incident becoming one of the most high-profile cases.

Shershah was presented before the court today following the expiry of his five-day physical remand.

During today's hearing concerning the case regarding the attack on Jinnah House, the police sought Shershah's 30-day physical remand.

The police contended in a video that the suspect can be standing with Hassan Niazi — who is also a nephew of the jailed PTI founder — during the May 9 riots.

Responding to this, Shershah's lawyer Salman Akram Raja argued that merely featuring in a video did not prove a crime.

After hearing the arguments, ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill approved his 14-day judicial remand of the suspect and sent him to jail.

It is pertinent to know that Shershah and Shahrez face charges of allegedly running anti-state campaign and involvement in the May 9 violence.

Sources had told Geo News earlier that both of the suspects were primarily arrested for their alleged involvement in the Jinnah House attack.

"Shershah was present with Hassan Niazi at the time of the Jinnah House attack and had earlier been booked in connection with the case. He was facing accusations of arson, vandalism, and torching a police van, as well as "running an anti-state digital campaign for months".

He allegedly went into hiding after the violence and later fled to London, where he remained for nearly two years, the sources added.