Travis Kelce's New Kansas City restaurant debuts Taylor Swift's music

Travis Kelce's new Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, is serving up a romantic nod to fiancée Taylor Swift with a signature cocktail named after her song 'The Alchemy'

Web Desk
August 29, 2025

Travis Kelce is blending his passion for football with fiancée Taylor Swift’s music in his new Kansas City restaurant, 1587 Prime.

The steakhouse, co-founded with teammate Patrick Mahomes, will feature The Alchemy, a cocktail garnished with cucumber, orange peel, and roses. 

According to People, the drink takes its name from The Alchemy, a track on Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department, long speculated to reference Kelce.

Moreover, the specialty beverage was unveiled in an Instagram Reel on Thursday, August 28, showing a waiter serving the cocktail to Kelce and Mahomes. 

In regards to this, Kelce remarked as Mahomes snipped and nodded in approval, “Oh yeah, I see it."

Additionally, the menu reveal came just days after Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on August 26 with a joint Instagram post, where the singer showed off her “Old Mine brilliant cut” engagement ring designed with Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Furthermore, 1587 Prime, named after Kelce and Mahomes’ Chiefs jersey numbers, is set to open on September 17 in partnership with hospitality group Noble 33.

