Mangnitude-6 earthquake rattles Islamabad, KP regions, shocks felt as far as Lahore

Shocks recorded 15km deep in the Hindu Kush mountains.

Tremors also reported from Chakwal, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Lahore.

No casualties, major damage reported; officials warn of aftershocks.

A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Islamabad today, shaking buildings across the capital and neighbouring cities, with reports of it being felt as far away as Lahore.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the quake struck at around 12:18am, with its epicentre in southeastern Afghanistan.

The shocks were recorded 15 kilometres below the surface in the Hindu Kush mountains.

Strong jolts were also felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Murree and adjoining areas, causing people to rush out of homes and offices in panic. Similar reports also poured in from Chakwal, Taxila, Wah Cantt, and Lahore.

However, no major damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Later, aftershocks were also reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chitral and Peshawar, according to the NSMC.

People in Hangu, Malakand, Swat, Mansehra and Abbottabad also experienced the seismic activity. The NSMC confirmed that a 4.6-magnitude aftershock struck at 12:38am.

Authorities added that monitoring is ongoing and citizens should remain cautious in case of aftershocks.

Windows rattled and furniture shook, but there have been no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage.

Rescue teams and local authorities are assessing the situation, while residents have been advised to remain cautious and avoid staying in unsafe buildings.

On August 3, strong tremors shook Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and multiple other areas shortly after midnight, as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck at 12:10 a.m., the second to hit the region in two days.

The PMD's seismic centre stated that the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located 15 kilometres southeast of Rawat.

Shocks were also reported in Attock, Swabi, and Zafarwal, as well as in northern areas including Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, and Murree.

Tremors were also felt in Jhelum and several towns across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received so far.

A day earlier, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake had rattled northern Pakistan, shaking homes across several towns and cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Seismic monitoring centres said the tremor originated in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region at a depth of 114 kilometres. The NSMC in Islamabad said the tremors were recorded at 2:03am.

Residents in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Azad Kashmir, Charsadda and Karak also reported feeling the quake.