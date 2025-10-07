FIR registered over alleged abduction of PTI activist Sanam Javed

PTI party activist Sanam Javed meets fellow members during her brief release in Islamabad on July 14, 2024.— X/@seemabiatahir

Case registered at Shaqri police station.

FIR filed by Sanam's friend in Peshawar.

Incident happened on busy road in Peshawar: FIR.



A case has been registered at Peshawar’s Sharqi Police Station over the alleged abduction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by her friend on Tuesday, who is a female lawyer, Sanam Javed was reportedly stopped by five unidentified individuals on a busy road in Peshawar and forced into a vehicle before being taken away.

The complaint, in the FIR, termed the incident a serious breach of law and order, stating that such an act raises questions about the enforcement of the law in the city.

She called for an immediate investigation into the matter and the arrest of those involved in the alleged abduction, reads the FIR.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram claimed on Monday that party leader Sanam Javed has been picked up from Peshawar, The News reported.

According to Sheikh Waqas, the incident took place on one of Peshawar’s busy roads, where two vehicles intercepted Sanam Javed’s car, adding the individuals reportedly dragged her out of the vehicle in front of her companions and forced her into their own cars before speeding away.

Waqas termed the incident an act of abduction and demanded her immediate release.

He said such actions are part of a continuing campaign of political victimisation against PTI leaders and workers.

On the other hand, PTI leadership and supporters on social media asked how such an incident could happen under a PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with many demanding Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur personally intervene to ensure her safe recovery and bring those responsible to justice.