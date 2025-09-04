Kim pledges North Korea's full support for Russia

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin sees North Korean leader Kim Jong Un off following their talks after attending a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing on September 3, 2025. — AFP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised his country’s full backing for Russia’s war effort, calling it a “fraternal duty”, the country's state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

The North Korean leader made the pledge during talks with President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, where both leaders attended a grand military parade alongside China’s Xi Jinping.

Kim and Putin held a meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of China’s celebrations to mark the formal surrender of Japan in World War Two in Beijing.

The pair joined Chinese President Xi Jinping at a massive military parade, marking the first such gathering of the three countries’ leaders since the early days of the Cold War.

Kim’s Beijing trip gave him his first chance to meet Putin and Xi together, as well as mingle with more than two dozen other national leaders who attended the events.

State media photos showed Kim standing or walking with Putin and Xi side by side, smiling.

“Comrade Kim Jong Un and President Putin exchanged candid opinions on important international and regional issues,” KCNA said.

Putin “highly praised” North Korean soldiers fighting against Ukraine and said relations between the two countries were “special ones of trust, friendship and alliance”, according to KCNA.

North Korea has sent soldiers, artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia to support Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

South Korea’s intelligence agency estimated this week that some 2,000 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia have been killed.

It believes North Korea plans to send another 6,000 troops, with about 1,000 combat soldiers already in Russia.

Kim and Putin discussed in detail their long-term partnership plans and reaffirmed their “steadfast will” to strengthen bilateral relations, KCNA said.

Last year, the two leaders signed a mutual defence treaty, which calls for each side to assist the other in the event of an armed attack.