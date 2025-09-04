T20I tri-series: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against UAE

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem flips the coin as Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha makes the call at the toss for their UAE Tri-Series match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on August 30, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the fifth match of T20 international tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and UAE have come face-to-face only twice in T20Is, with the former emerging victorious on both occasions.

Their first meeting came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh, where the Green Shirts prevailed by seven wickets, while their second face-off came earlier in the ongoing tri-series, which Pakistan clinched by 31 runs.

Matches: 2

Pakistan: 2

UAE: 0

Form Guide

Pakistan and UAE enter the match with contrasting momentum in their favour as the hosts are on a three-match losing streak, including defeats against Pakistan and Afghanistan in the ongoing series, while the Green Shirts have only two defeats in their last five completed T20Is.

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

UAE: L, L, L, W, W