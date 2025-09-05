 
Trump signs order to bring lower Japanese auto tariffs into effect

US tariff rate on Japanese cars to fall from 27.5% to 15% and take effect by end of this month

Reuters
September 05, 2025

Honda vehicles are lined up at a vehicle storage yard at an industrial port, on the day US President Donald Trump struck a trade deal with Japan that lowers tariffs on auto imports, in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2025. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday to implement lower tariffs on Japanese automobile imports and other products that were announced in July.

The lower tariffs on autos are set to take effect seven days after the order is published. Some of the tariff relief is retroactive to August 7.

Trump's order also means a reduced US tariff rate on Japanese cars, from the current 27.5% to 15%, is set to take effect by the end of this month, Reuters reported earlier, citing a Japanese government source.

Trump's order says Japan is "working toward an expedited implementation of a 75% increase of United States rice procurements... and purchases of United States agricultural goods, including corn, soybeans, fertiliser, bioethanol (including for sustainable aviation fuel)" and other US products totalling $8 billion per year.

It also reiterates that the Japanese government has agreed to invest $550 billion in the United States in projects that will be selected by the U.S. government.

