Prince Harry 'looking forward' to see everyone during UK visit

Prince Harry 'really positive' about UK return

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is said to be excited about his UK return.

The youngest son of King Charles, who stepped down from his royal role in 2020, is set for the four-day visit for the 20th annual Wellchild Awards in London.

Harry’s visit to the organization close to his heart will begin on Monday.

Insiders told Hello! Magazine that the Duke of Sussex is excited to return to the UK.

They said, “He's so excited to come back to the UK.”

“He's in a really good headspace. He's really looking forward to seeing everyone from his patronages face to face and focusing on the causes,” they added.

The source also noted, “He’s really positive about coming back to do all the stuff that he loves doing.”

The outlet reported that Prince Harry, who has been patron of Wellchild for 17 years, will spend some time with young winners and their families ahead of the ceremony. Then, during the ceremony the son of King Charles, will present the Award for Inspirational Child and deliver a speech.