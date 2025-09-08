President, PM praise Pakistan Navy's bravery and role in safeguarding maritime borders

President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/File

President Zardari salutes martyrs, hails Navy’s evolving modern role

PM Shehbaz highlights Navy's Operation Somnath as symbol of bravery.

Leaders laud navy for defence, peacekeeping, maritime development.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Navy, lauding its courage, professionalism and historic feats from Operation Somnath in 1965 to its modern multi-dimensional role in safeguarding maritime borders, promoting regional peace and strengthening the country’s maritime sector.

In his message on the occasion of Navy Day, being observed on September 8 (today), the president said that the Pakistan Navy would continue to guard the country’s maritime frontiers and contribute to regional peace and stability with the same spirit of service, courage and excellence that had always defined it.

He conveyed his profound gratitude and admiration to the men and women of the Pakistan Navy who, he said, stood as the nation’s first line of defence at sea.

“This day is an opportunity to recall with pride the daring feats of our naval warriors and to recognise the vital role the Navy continues to play in safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime frontiers,” the President Secretariat Press Wing quoted him as saying.

The president paid homage to the martyrs whose sacrifices, he said, would never be forgotten, and saluted the ghazis whose steadfastness remained a source of national pride. “Their courage strengthens the resolve of the entire nation,” he added.

President Zardari said the 1965 war was a reminder of how the Pakistan Navy wrote a golden chapter in history by striking deep into enemy waters and disrupting their sense of security. Operation Somnath, he said, became a symbol of audacity and skill, inspiring generations of sailors.

Since then, the president noted, the Pakistan Navy had steadily evolved into a modern and multi-dimensional force.

“Today, its responsibilities go far beyond combat readiness — from protecting sea trade routes to participating in international peace missions and disaster relief. This versatility reflects the Navy’s professionalism and its unwavering dedication to the nation.”

Referring to exercise Bunyan-ul-Marsoos, he said the Navy not only remained vigilant in safeguarding the coastline but also demonstrated its prowess in countering any hostile or aggressive posturing by the enemy.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on Navy Day, also paid rich tribute to the soldiers, officers and personnel of the Pakistan Navy for their determination, courage and professional performance in defending the country’s maritime borders and interests.

“Today, on Navy Day, I pay tribute to all the soldiers, officers and personnel associated with the Pakistan Navy, whose determination, courage and professional performance of duties have always made the nation proud,” the prime minister said.

He said the history of the Pakistan Navy was replete with stories of bravery, with Operation Somnath in the 1965 war holding a memorable status.

“In this operation, the Pakistan Navy launched a decisive attack on the Indian coastal city of Dwarka and destroyed the communication system.

“This operation was not only a demonstration of the bravery and practical capabilities of the Pakistan Navy but it also laid the foundation for the unwavering commitment to safeguard the country’s maritime integrity and sovereignty," he recalled.

He added that the victory of this historic battle continued to fortify the spirit of the naval forces and reminded the nation that Pakistan’s maritime borders were under vigilant supervision.

“Even after the 1965 war, the key role of the Pakistan Navy in maintaining the balance of power in the Arabian Sea is a testament to its professional ability and strategy.”

Referring to recent battles, the premier said the Pakistan Navy had successfully demonstrated its readiness and determination in line with its illustrious history, sending a clear message that the nation knew how to protect its maritime security at all costs.

Beyond the war front, PM Shehbaz said the Pakistan Navy was also playing a key role in strengthening the maritime sector, contributing to the blue economy, the construction and development of ports, and the welfare of the maritime community.

“The Navy’s role in protecting communication channels in waterways, humanitarian assistance in disasters and international joint exercises has increased the respect and prestige of Pakistan in the world,” he said.

“Today, on Navy Day, we salute the past and present heroes of the Pakistan Navy. May Allah Almighty bless the Pakistan Navy, the armed forces and our country with progress, prosperity and success. Amen! Long live Pakistan Navy! Long live Pakistan!” the prime minister concluded.