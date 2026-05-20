Sana Yousaf murder case: Umar Hayat gets two-year jail term in arms case

An undated image of TikToker Sana Yousaf. — Instagram/@sanayousaf22

Islamabad court imposes Rs100,000 fine on Umar Hayat.

Failure to pay fine to result in additional one-month prison: court.

Today's sentence brings cumulative prison term to 23 years.



ISLAMABAD: A local court in the federal capital on Wednesday sentenced convicted killer Umar Hayat to two years in prison in a separate arms case linked to the social media influencer Sana Yousaf's murder.

Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka announced the sentence under Section 13 of the Pakistan Arms Ordinance.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the convict and ruled that failure to pay the amount would result in an additional one-month imprisonment.

Today's sentence brings the cumulative prison term to 23 years, awarded to Hayat and the total fines to Rs2.6 million.

The sentence comes just a day after the same court handed down a death sentence to Hayat, the main accused in the slain TikToker Yousaf's murder case, and imposed a fine of Rs2 million.

In a two-page short order, Judge Majoka also handed down sentences and imposed fines on Hayat under multiple other charges.

According to the verdict, the convict was handed 10 years imprisonment and a Rs200,000 fine under Section 392.

The court further sentenced the convict to 10 years imprisonment and a Rs200,000 fine under Section 499, while another one-year imprisonment and Rs100,000 fine were imposed under Section 411.

Overall, the court awarded Hayat a cumulative 21-year prison term alongside fines amounting to Rs2.5 million.

Yousaf, who turned 17 a week before her death and had more than a million followers across her social media accounts, was killed at her home in Islamabad on June 2, 2025.

She had more than 800,000 followers on TikTok, a wildly popular platform in Pakistan, where she posted lip-sync videos, skincare tips, and promotional content for beauty products.