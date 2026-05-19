Op Ghazab lil-Haq underway with full resolve against Taliban-backed terrorists: PM

PM Shehbaz addresses faculty and student officers at Command and Staff College in Quetta on May 19, 2026. — X/@PakPMO

PM lauds professionalism, operational preparedness of armed forces.

PM vows to defend country’s sovereignty against any misadventure.

PM stresses importance of military diplomacy during Quetta visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Operation Ghazab lil-Haq is continuing with full resolve, to protect the lives and property of innocent citizens, against Afghan Taliban regime-based terrorist proxies and to target terrorist hideouts and support infrastructure.

The prime minister made these remarks while visiting the Command and Staff College, Quetta, where he addressed the faculty and student officers. He was accompanied by the Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in February this year, months after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in October 2025, following clashes triggered by unprovoked gunfire by the Afghan Taliban regime at multiple border points.

Despite many rounds of talks, both countries have so far failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits operating from its soil.

During the visit, the prime minister lauded the professionalism, operational preparedness, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring peace and stability.

He paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and the unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces in defence of the motherland. The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

Referring to Marka-e-Haq, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces' historic victory under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

He highlighted Pakistan’s responsible conduct and escalation control against India’s unprovoked hubristic aggression, stating that Pakistan’s mature, prudent and just stance was also acknowledged by the international community.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity against any misadventure at all costs.

Marka-e-Haq (battle of truth) refers to the 19-day military conflict with India, spanning from April 22 to May 10, 2025.

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

Pakistan downed eight Indian fighter jets, including Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

While acknowledging the presence of students from friendly countries during his Quetta visit, the prime minister underscored the importance of military diplomacy and cooperation and the strides made by Pakistan as a net regional stabiliser to contribute towards peace, stability and progression in the region and beyond.

Earlier, upon arrival at Command and Staff College Quetta, the prime minister was received by Field Marshal Asim Munir.

CDF Munir in Quetta

Earlier today, CDF Munir visited Quetta to interact with officers and faculty members at Command and Staff College and later met officers and troops of formations deployed in Balochistan.

During his address, the army chief appreciated the institution’s high standards of training, intellectual rigour and professionalism, noting that its graduates had consistently distinguished themselves through exceptional performance and commitment to the profession.

While interacting with officers and troops deployed in Balochistan, the field marshal reviewed the prevailing security environment and reaffirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of the people, remained fully committed to eradicating terrorism across the country.

He said hostile forces attempting to derail Pakistan’s progress through proxies and propaganda would ultimately fail due to the resilience of the state and unity of its people.