Govt announces Eid ul Adha 2026 holidays

A vendor feed sacrificial animals at a cattle market ahead of Eid ul Adha in Karachi on June 7, 2024. — INP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, a notification from the Cabinet Division said on Wednesday.

"The prime minister has been pleased to declare May 26, 27 and 28, 2026 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) as public holidays on the occasion of [Eid ul Adha]," stated the notification.



Pakistan would observe Eid ul Adha on May 27, the moon sighting Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee (RHC) announced on May 17 after the crescent for the month of Zilhaj was sighted.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee held at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Karachi, with Maulana Azad in the chair.

Addressing a press conference, Ruet chairman said that credible testimonies of moon sighting have been received from several parts of the country.

"It was decided with consensus that first Zilhaj 1447 AH will be on Monday, May 18, and Eid ul Adha will be observed on Wednesday, May 27", he said.

Eid ul Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” commemorates the Qur’anic story of Prophet Ibrahim’s (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah, a test of faith that was divinely interrupted and replaced with a ram.

Additionally, the occasion is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and charitable acts, including the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat distributed to relatives, friends, and the underprivileged.