PTI founder undergoes medical check-up at Adiala jail: sources

PTI founder Imran Khan leaves after appearing in the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 24, 2023. — AFP

Follow-up examination of Imran’s eye conducted: sources

Imran's meetings with family "basic human right": CM Afridi.

Says Imran should be provided treatment at hospital of choice.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan underwent a medical examination at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, jail sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Dr Muhammad Ali Arif and Professor Nadeem Qureshi, assisted by a medical team from Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, carried out the medical check-up of the jailed former prime minister, the sources added.

A follow-up examination of Imran's eye was carried out, the sources said, adding that the former premier's overall health was also assessed during the visit.

The medical team reportedly remained inside Adiala jail for around one and a half hours before departing after completing the check-up.

According to jail sources, the doctors will submit their medical report to the Islamabad commissioner following the examination.

Khan has been jailed since August 2023 after being convicted in a string of cases he claims were politically driven.

Since his 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote, Khan has faced multiple cases, including those related to state gifts and an unlawful marriage. Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, while appeals remain pending. He, however, denies wrongdoing.

The medical team's visit comes as PTI-backed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi failed in his attempt to meet the jailed party founder at the prison.

Speaking to the media at 26 Number Chungi, the KP chief minister said that he and his cabinet were stopped from meeting Imran, calling the move "discriminatory".

"We are here to meet Imran Khan in a peaceful manner," he said, adding that party workers had shown restraint at every stage.

CM Afridi said that Imran's meetings with family members, lawyers and personal doctors were a basic human right. "Imran Khan has a serious eye condition and should be provided treatment at a hospital of his choice," he added.

The KP chief minister further said that the former premier had "shown generosity" in allowing treatment of political opponents in the past, adding that his party was only demanding fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile, severe traffic disruption was reported in Islamabad after road closures at 26 Number Chungi caused long queues of vehicles.

Citizens travelling to and from the Islamabad airport also faced significant delays as major routes remained blocked, leading to widespread inconvenience across the area.

Police officials placed barriers and closed the road at 26 Number Chungi in an apparent move to prevent CM Afridi from moving towards Adiala jail.

Traffic congestion intensified as vehicles remained stranded for extended periods, with even an ambulance reportedly caught in the gridlock.