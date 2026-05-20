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Police, PTI leaders reach agreement to end Chungi Number 26 blockade

KP chief minister Sohail Afridi says govt working to resolve provincial issues and improve peace
By
Web Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

TTAP Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai talking to the media while MWM Chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, KP CM Sohail Afridi and Shafi Jan listen outside the Adiala jail on November 28, 2025. — X@PTIKarachi_/Screengrab
TTAP Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai talking to the media while MWM Chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, KP CM Sohail Afridi and Shafi Jan listen outside the Adiala jail on November 28, 2025. — X@PTIKarachi_/Screengrab

  • Main road cleared and traffic fully restored after hours of disruption.
  • Protest caused nearly six hours of severe traffic congestion.
  • Vehicles remained stuck in long queues during sit-in.

A protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at 26 Number Chungi in Islamabad was called off after successful negotiations with police, officials said on Wednesday.

Islamabad police’s SSP Operations said talks between PTI leaders and police over reopening the road ended in agreement, after which the main road was cleared, and traffic was restored.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi and Aleema Khan later left the site after the protest was dispersed.

The protest had caused severe traffic disruption for several hours, with vehicles stuck in long queues across multiple routes and traffic coming to a standstill for around six hours.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, CM Afridi said his government was committed to resolving provincial issues and restoring stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said efforts to improve peace in the province were ongoing and would succeed.

He also said efforts were being made on both the political front and regarding the release of PTI founder and other detained leaders.

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