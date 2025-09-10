Lyari, Malir rivers rage as Karachi wakes up to 129mm rain; more spells likely

A road drenched in rain seen early morning in Karachi on September 10, 2025. — Geo.tv

Continuous rain cause streams overflow, water enters societies.

Surjani Town remains worst hit with 129 milimetres rain.

Over 200 evacuated as operation continues near Lyari, Malir rivers.

Continuous rain from Tuesday into Wednesday left parts of Karachi in chaos as swollen streams and storm drains overflowed, sending water gushing into several neighbourhoods and paralysing much of the port city.

The flooding trapped residents inside their homes, caused severe waterlogging on key thoroughfares, disrupted traffic and daily routines, and triggered extensive rescue and relief operations by the city administration.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain under the current monsoon spell is likely to persist for another 24 hours, with the maximum temperature expected to remain between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius and humidity recorded at 92%. Winds from the southeast were blowing at a speed of about 15 kilometres per hour on Wednesday morning.

The department further stated that the monsoon system persists in the form of a depression centred 60 kilometres west of Karachi, which may turn into a low-pressure area in the coming hours, bringing more rain-laden clouds towards the city.

The rising water level in Thado Dam, resulting from continuous rain, caused flooding near the M-9 Motorway, close to Jamali Bridge, with authorities confirming that the water had reached the carriageway. The officials later clarified that the overflow was from the Lath River, not the dam itself.

Taking action on the matter, Karachi commissioner dispatched teams on the chief secretary’s directions, and the authorities broke a section of the motorway’s median wall to allow the water to pass, as directed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who also ordered immediate clearance of the road to restore traffic flow.

Sindh government spokesperson Nadir Nabeel Gabol said 30 pumps had been deployed for drainage, with more being installed. He explained that Shaheed Bhutto Road, still under construction, had been cut to give water a passage, adding that there were no cracks on the road and no cause for concern. He further said the project was being carried out by an international firm and negligence would not be tolerated.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who inspected waterlogging at Nagan Chowrangi, said rescue teams were deployed across the city and four relief centres had been set up.

He confirmed that over 200 people had already been evacuated from affected areas. Rescue 1122 reported that 15 children, one elderly man and four women had been rescued so far, with operations continuing in localities near Lyari and Malir rivers.

Several neighbourhoods — including FB Area, Shafiq Colony, Essa Nagri, Nasar Basti, Sohrab Goth, Hasan Nauman Colony, Machhar Colony, Lassi Para, and Yaar Mohammad Goth — reported water entering homes after streams overflowed, leaving residents trapped.

A screengrab taken from a video shows a neighbourhood in Saadi Town submerged in water on September 10, 2025. — Geo.tv

The mayor, after receiving reports of inundation in Saadi Town, refuted them, saying fake news was being spread on social media. However, videos showed the neighbourhood submerged in water in the morning.

Rainfall data from the PMD showed Surjani Town received the heaviest downpour at 129.6 millimetres, followed by North Karachi (72.2mm), Korangi (70.5mm), Defence Phase VII (70mm) and Gulshan-e-Hadeed (69mm). PAF Faisal Base recorded 55mm, Nazimabad 54mm, Keamari 52mm and Saadi Town 51.2mm. Gulshan-e-Maymar saw 47.9mm, Orangi Town 47.2mm, the Airport 46.7mm, M-9 Motorway 45mm, University Road 44.4mm and PAF Masroor Base 41mm. The lowest rainfall was measured at Jinnah Terminal with 29.8mm.

Traffic police shut the Korangi Causeway and several connecting roads, including Godam Chowrangi to Mehmoodabad, due to the strong current of water from the Malir River, diverting traffic towards Jam Sadiq Bridge and Qayyumabad. Meanwhile, a road from Teen Hatti to Guru Mandir collapsed due to faulty sewerage work, causing further inconvenience.

Waterlogging also disrupted traffic at multiple spots including the National Stadium, Civic Centre, NIPA, Expo Centre, Kala Pul, Guru Mandir graveyard, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi, Qayyumabad, Liaquatabad, Landhi and Dawood Chowrangi. Traffic police said personnel were on the ground working to regulate vehicular movement despite severe pressure.

Karachi commissioner announced the closure of all educational institutions on Wednesday, while Dow University Hospital postponed all examinations scheduled for today, saying revised dates would be announced later.

Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui criticised the Sindh government and local bodies, calling the situation "evidence of incompetence and negligence." He warned of possible human and financial losses as Lyari and Malir rivers swelled into residential areas and blamed encroachments along storm drains on the provincial authorities.

He further alleged that the collapse of Bhutto Road, built with billions of rupees, symbolised corruption and said Karachi had been damaged by "non-local" governance.

Officials said water levels in rivers and streams were gradually falling, with the flow from the Kirthar Range weakening. The water level at the Malir River bridge on M-9 dropped from 12 feet to 8 feet, and authorities expressed hope that the situation would be under control a few hours after the rains stopped.

Rescue officials confirmed one fatality, after a man was electrocuted at a puncture shop in North Nazimabad.