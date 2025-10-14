TLP chief Saad Rizvi 'traced, to be arrested soon,' say sources

TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi gestures to his supporters after being released from jail in Lahore. — Reuters/File

Saad Rizvi should immediately surrender to LEAs: sources.

Police sources say TLP involved in "planned attacks, violence".

TLP protesters "armed with petrol bombs, nail-embedded sticks".



ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: As life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi returned to normal after the police crackdown on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters who were marching towards federal capital, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have traced TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and leader Anas Rizvi, the sources said on Tuesday.

Noting that the leaders will be "arrested soon", sources said leaders should immediately surrendered themselves to the LEAs so that they can be given due medical attention.

"Nothing can be said about the injuries of Saad [Rizvi] and Anas [Rizvi] at this time," the sources added.

The TLP's protest had intensified as TLP workers insisted on continuing their march, citing similar demonstrations in Europe.

At the heart of the crackdown was Muridke — the flashpoint of the confrontation. A case was registered there, with police alleging that a rifle found with TLP leader Anas Rizvi was used for firing rounds during the protests.

Despite social media claims of “numerous casualties,” hospital sources reported few admissions. According to the police report, three people — a TLP worker, a bystander, and a police officer — were confirmed dead. Other claims remain unverified, with officials describing the higher figures circulated online as “exaggerated.”

Speculation swirled about the whereabouts of TLP chief Saad Rizvi and other senior leaders.

During negotiations with the government, the TLP delegation included Shafique Amini, Ghous Baghdadi, and Faizi, who met Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Punjab IG Usman Anwar, and Allama Tahir Ashrafi, among others.

The protest sit-in at Muridke was eventually brought to an end through a successful operation on Sunday night, after which the GT Road was cleared and reopened for regular traffic.

FIR registered

Meanwhile, the first information report (FIR) have also been registered against Saad and local TLP leadership at the Rawat Police Station, Rawalpindi.

The FIR registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Najeeb Ullah, which also includes anti-terror clauses, names Saad, Qari Bilal and 21 others and alleges that TLP workers blocked the road and attempted to snatch ammunition from the police.

The road was blocked on the directives of TLP chief Saad, the FIR reads, adding that Qari Bilal, along with 21 TLP officials and workers, was armed and possessed petrol bombs and nail embedded sticks.

Noting that the Punjab government has imposed a ban on public gatherings under Section 144 of the CrPC, the FIR says that those named resorted to straight fire targeting the police which resulted in Constable Adnan being wounded.

Meanwhile, Qari Danish and others assaulted Constable Nazeer, the FIR adds.

It also says that the suspects snatched teargas shells and as many as 10 sticks, embedded with nails, and four petrol bombs were recovered from them along with shell casings.

'Planned violence, attacks'

The FIR is to be taken against the backdrop of TLP's involvement in "planned violence and attacks" during their Muridke protest, the police sources said.

They added that administration held talks with the protesters and directed them to hold the protest elsewhere. However, during the talks, the protest leadership continued to incite the crowd.

The violence, which took place between the night of October 12 and October 13, the mob used violent tactics including stone pelting, sticks embedded with nails and petrol bombs, sources added.

Weapons were snatched from the police officers with the post-mortem and initial examination revealing that the bullets used in the firing were fired from the stolen weapons.

In an attempt to avoid a major tragedy, the police used tear gas and baton charge, however, protesters became more agitated and carried out organised attacks on police personnel and vehicles.

During the violence, at least 40 government and private vehicles were burnt and several shops were also set ablaze.

A total of 48 police personnel were injured, of which 17 suffered gunshot wounds, noted the police sources.

Meanwhile, three TLP workers died along with a passerby in the violent clashes. Initial reports show that at least 30 civilians were also wounded.

Furthermore, the TLP protesters hijacked a university bus and used it in their protest, the sources said, adding that as per eye witnesses' accounts, several vehicles were used to attempt to run over the public.

Highlighting indiscriminate firing at several locations by the protests, the police sources say that several suspects were arrested while TLP chief Saad and other leaders managed to flee and a search operation is underway to find them.

"Snatching weapons, throwing petrol bombs and burning vehicles is in no way a peaceful protest. Such elements will be held accountable as per the law," they remarked.

Meanwhile, the authorities have restored the Metro Bus service in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The commute service has been restored from Saddar Station to Kashmir Highway. However, it remains suspended from Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station to Pak Secretariat due to containers at D-Chowk.

The administration has said that the route from Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station till Pak Secretariat will be restored in the second phase.

The route from Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station till airport has been also restored.