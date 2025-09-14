 
Geo News

Asia Cup 2025: Dubai police warn cricket fans ahead of Pakistan-India clash

Official says offenders could face one to three months in jail and fines ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 30,000

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

September 14, 2025

Dubai Police horse riders patrol around the stadium, monitoring unruly fans and rule-breakers ( photo sibte Arif )
Dubai Police horse riders patrol around the stadium, monitoring unruly fans and rule-breakers ( photo sibte Arif )

DUBAI: Ahead of the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and India, Dubai Police has issued a stern warning to fans.

In a statement, the authorities stressed that violence, abusive language, or racist behaviour will not be tolerated inside the stadium.

The most anticipated match between arch-rivals is set to be played tomorrow (Sunday) in Dubai International Stadium.

Chairman of the Events Security Committee of Dubai Police Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said offenders could face one to three months in jail and fines ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 30,000 (equivalent to PKR 750,000 to 2.3 million).

Dubai Police advised spectators to maintain discipline and display positive behaviour during the match.

Any violation will result in immediate legal action to protect the safety of fans and preserve the stadium’s environment, according to the officials.

Pakistan cleared from anti-doping agency's watchlist after intense scrutiny
Pakistan cleared from anti-doping agency's watchlist after intense scrutiny
Pakistan begin Asia Cup 2025 campaign with dominant win over Oman
Pakistan begin Asia Cup 2025 campaign with dominant win over Oman
IPL franchise flayed over Pakistan logo's exclusion from promotional banner of Asia Cup 2025 clash
IPL franchise flayed over Pakistan logo's exclusion from promotional banner of Asia Cup 2025 clash
Surge in demand for Pakistan-India clash tickets, majority sold out
Surge in demand for Pakistan-India clash tickets, majority sold out
Historic first: Pakistani all-women team summits 5,400m Bari La peak
Historic first: Pakistani all-women team summits 5,400m Bari La peak
Mike Hesson says Pakistan ready for 'high-voltage clash' against India in Asia Cup 2025
Mike Hesson says Pakistan ready for 'high-voltage clash' against India in Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh defeat Hong Kong by seven wickets
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh defeat Hong Kong by seven wickets
I could have run 9.42 in 'super-spikes', says Bolt
I could have run 9.42 in 'super-spikes', says Bolt