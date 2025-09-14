Asia Cup 2025: Dubai police warn cricket fans ahead of Pakistan-India clash

Dubai Police horse riders patrol around the stadium, monitoring unruly fans and rule-breakers ( photo sibte Arif )

DUBAI: Ahead of the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and India, Dubai Police has issued a stern warning to fans.

In a statement, the authorities stressed that violence, abusive language, or racist behaviour will not be tolerated inside the stadium.

The most anticipated match between arch-rivals is set to be played tomorrow (Sunday) in Dubai International Stadium.

Chairman of the Events Security Committee of Dubai Police Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said offenders could face one to three months in jail and fines ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 30,000 (equivalent to PKR 750,000 to 2.3 million).

Dubai Police advised spectators to maintain discipline and display positive behaviour during the match.

Any violation will result in immediate legal action to protect the safety of fans and preserve the stadium’s environment, according to the officials.