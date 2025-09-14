DPM Dar, Rubio discuss global developments, reaffirm resolve to boost Pak-US ties

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at US State Department, Washington, July 25, 2025. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have reaffirmed their resolve to bolster Pakistan-US ties and strengthen bilateral relations across multifaceted areas of cooperation.

Secretary of State Rubio, as per the Foreign Office, held a call with DPM Dar wherein the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-US ties and discussed recent regional and international developments.

The development comes against the backdrop of improving diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Washington — especially following the armed conflict between Pakistan and India in May, which ended after President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

DPM Dar, back in July, had met Rubio, where the latter praised Pakistan's sacrifices in the war on terror.

The meeting was held at the delegation level, with senior officials from both sides in attendance. The two sides discussed a broad range of issues, including bilateral ties, prospects for enhanced cooperation in trade, economy, investment, counter-terrorism, and regional peace.

Soon after the meeting, the two countries announced reaching a trade agreement, which aimed at boosting bilateral trade, improving market access, attracting investment, and strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Under the agreement, there will be a reduction in tariffs, particularly on Pakistani exports to the US, and a fresh start in economic cooperation between the two countries, which also includes developing oil reserves.

Earlier this month, Pakistan secured around $500 million investment from the US in its critical minerals sector under a newly signed agreement with United States Strategic Metals (USSM).

The agreements cover cooperation in the development and processing of critical minerals, including rare earth elements (REEs), as well as logistics services.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Pakistan’s largest miner of critical minerals, inked a landmark MoU with USSM, a leading US-based processor, recycler and miner.

The deal establishes a framework for collaboration across a range of strategic minerals essential for the defence, aerospace, and technology industries.

The cooperation aims to unlock new opportunities in sustainable growth, technology transfer, and job creation, while prioritising environmental responsibility.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnesses signing ceremony of MoU between National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and Mota-Engil Group at Prime Minister's House, Islamabad, September 8, 2025. — PID

Separately, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) signed an MoU with Mota-Engil Group to explore long-term partnerships in engineering and construction.

The improving economic, trade and diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Washington are also to be taken in the context of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir's multiple high-level visits to the US — including a rare one-on-one meeting with President Trump in June.

The COAS recently visited the US in August for the retirement ceremony of outgoing Commander United States Central Command (Centcom), General Michael E Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper.

During the visit, the army chief met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine.