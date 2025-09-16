Govt hikes diesel price by Rs2.78 per litre for next fortnight

Employees at a fuel station attend to their customers in Islamabad, Pakistan, on February 16, 2022. — AFP/File

Finance Division announces new prices.

Petrol price remains unchanged.

Diesel price set at Rs272.7 per litre.

The federal government announced on Monday a Rs2.78 per litre increase in diesel price for the upcoming fortnight, starting from September 16.

The revised prices are based on OGRA’s recommendations, inputs from the relevant ministry, and fluctuations in the international oil market.



In a statement, the Finance Division said that diesel, which previously cost Rs269.99 per litre, will now be sold for Rs272.77.

The government, however, decided to keep petrol prices unchanged at Rs264.61.

Petrol is mainly used in private transportation, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers.

Higher fuel prices significantly impact the budgets of the members of the middle and lower-middle classes, who primarily consume petrol for commuting.

On the other hand, a significant portion of the transport sector relies on high-speed diesel.

Its price is considered inflationary since it is predominantly used in heavy goods transport vehicles, trucks, buses, trains, and agricultural machinery such as tractors, tube wells, and threshers.

The consumption of high-speed diesel particularly contributes to the increased prices of vegetables and other food items.