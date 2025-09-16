Five soldiers, including captain, martyred in IED blast during Balochistan operation

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters/File

IED hit active troops on Sept 15 during an operation in Sher Bandi.

Aggressive clearance operations underway to eliminate threats.

ISPR says sacrifices reinforce Pakistan’s resolve to end terror.

The military’s media wing said late Monday that five soldiers, including a captain, were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Balochistan’s Kech district, and that security forces later neutralised the same number of terrorists in a clearance operation.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the IED struck the troops on September 15 during an intelligence-based sanitisation operation in Sher Bandi, Kech.

“As a result, five brave sons of the soil embraced martyrdom, including a captain,” the statement said.

In a follow-up action, security forces killed five terrorists linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna al Hindustan. Sanitisation operations in the surrounding area were continuing to clear any remaining militants.

Those martyred included Captain Waqar Ahmed, 25, from Loralai; Naik Asmat Ullah, 35, from Dera Ghazi Khan; Lance Naik Junaid Ahmed, 29, from Sukkur; Lance Naik Khan Muhammad, 29, from Mardan; and Sepoy Muhammad Zahoor, 28, from Swabi.

“The martyrdom of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthens our resolve,” the ISPR said, adding that Pakistan’s security forces, in step with the nation, remain steadfast to eradicate terrorism from the country.”

Earlier, security forces eliminated 31 terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy "Fitna al Khwarij" in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district.

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell", the ISPR said.

The statement added that another intelligence-based operation was carried out in Bannu district, where security forces neutralised 17 more terrorists during the ensuing fire exchange.

ISPR further said clearance operations were underway to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area, reaffirming that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country, saying that Afghanistan must choose between siding with terrorists or standing with Pakistan. He warned there would be zero tolerance for ambiguity on the issue.

Pakistan has hosted Afghans for more than four decades, from the Soviet invasion through the Taliban takeover in 2021. Some refugees were born and raised in Pakistan; others are still waiting for third-country relocation.

According to media reports, following a 2023 crackdown on undocumented Afghans and those exceeding legal status, more than 554,000 Afghans have been returned since April 2025 under Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan — including around 145,000 in August.

According to security sources, masterminds and facilitators of terrorism are based in Afghanistan and are being supported by India.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points, which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Islamabad’s reservations have also been confirmed by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which has revealed a nexus between Kabul and the TTP, with the former providing logistical, operational, and financial support to the latter.

The country witnessed a sharp escalation in militant attacks in August, with incidents surging by 74% compared to July, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The Islamabad-based think tank recorded 194 fatalities from militant attacks during the month.