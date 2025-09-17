PCB set to decide on Asia Cup 2025 future in aftermath of handshake controversy

India's Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Agha during the coin toss at Asia Cup match on September 14, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan team set to face UAE in their last group match today.

PCB writes second letter to ICC seeking Pycroft's removal.

PCB stands firm on its boycott stance in Asia Cup 2025: sources.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to decide today (Wednesday) whether the Green Shirts will continue in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, following the handshake row with match referee Andy Pycroft after the India clash.

The announcement is expected ahead of the national side’s final group-stage clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The controversy arose after Pakistan and India captains skipped handshake at the toss during their September 14 Asia Cup 2025 clash, an omission reportedly directed by Andy Pycroft.

PCB pens second letter to ICC

Meanwhile, the sources have said that the PCB has penned another letter to the ICC over the latter's refusal to accept its demand of Pycroft's removal from the Asia Cup 2025

Taking a firm stand on the issue, the PCB has rejected the ICC's decision to not take action against the match referee.

The board, as per the sources, has refused to play matches supervised by Pycroft and is standing on its decision to boycott the matches if its demands are not met.

Furthermore, the PCB has termed the ICC's inquiry against the match referee as a mere formality, stressing that neither all aspects were examined for inquiry nor relevant people were contacted.

In its letter, the PCB has said that Pakistan will agree to play after all its reservations are addressed a formal announcement of acceptance of demand is made.

Highlighting ICC's increasing woes, the soruces said that the cricketing authority as no choice but to remove umpire from Pakistani matches after Pakistan's tough stance.

Handshake controversy

Not only did Indian skipper avoid handshake at the toss, but repeated the same after the match ended, when the players of the opposing teams are supposed to shake hands as per cricketing tradition.

While the Indian players congratulated each other at the dugout after the match, they refrained from acknowledging or shaking hands with the Pakistani team.

Pakistan's players lined up expecting the customary handshake, only to see the Indian team retreat and close the dressing room doors.

Later, India's victorious captain, Suryakumar, defended his team's decision not to shake hands with the Pakistan players, saying that it was taken in alignment with their government and cricket board.

The move prompted a strong reaction from the cricketing fraternity as well as Mohsin Naqvi, who heads both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is also the serving head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Not only did Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, in protest, refused to attend the post-match presentation ceremony, breaking from broadcast norms where captains usually share their thoughts, the PCB has filed a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), calling for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 — for reportedly instructing the omission of the customary handshake.

Meanwhile, in light of the PCB's strong stance on the matter, sources told Geo News that Pycroft is expected to be removed from Pakistan’s remaining Asia Cup clashes.

Contrastingly, the Indian media has reported that the ICC has turned down the PCB’s request to remove match referee Pycroft from the ongoing tournament.