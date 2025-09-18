 
Geo News

Veteran Kashmiri freedom leader Prof Abdul Ghani Butt passes away at 90

President Asif Ali Zardari and Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani express deep grief over his demise

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2025

Kashmiri freedom leader and former chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Professor Abdul Ghani Butt. —APP/File
Kashmiri freedom leader and former chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Professor Abdul Ghani Butt. —APP/File

Renowned Kashmiri freedom leader and former chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Professor Abdul Ghani Butt passed away on Wednesday evening in Botingo, Sopore, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), following a brief illness. He was 90.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Professor Butt also headed the Muslim Conference in IIOJK during his political career. 

An accomplished academic, he held graduate degrees in Persian, Economics, and Political Science, completed a master’s in Persian, and earned a law degree from Aligarh Muslim University. 

He taught Persian until being dismissed by the Indian occupation authorities for his pro-freedom stance in the held territory.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani expressed deep grief over his demise. 

In their separate statements, they hailed Professor Butt’s lifelong struggle for the Kashmiri cause and said his services would be remembered. 

They also prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family.

