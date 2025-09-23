PM Shehbaz to attend UNGA session, meet Trump and leaders of Muslim countries today

A collage of pictures of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and US President Donald Trump. — X@PakPMO/Reuters/File

PM to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue in UNGA address: FO

President Trump to discuss Gaza issue with Muslim leaders.

Pakistan welcomes recognition of Palestine by Western nations.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and hold a much-anticipated multilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, along with leaders of key Muslim countries today (Tuesday).

The premier — accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other ministers and senior government officials — reached New York a day earlier and is leading Pakistan's delegation to the high-level segment of the UNGA, scheduled for today.

Apart from addressing the UNGA, PM Shehbaz will be part of a meeting between President Trump and leaders of key Muslim countries amid heavy focus on Israel’s war in Gaza at the forum.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump will hold a multilateral meeting with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and Indonesia. A person familiar with the matter said Gaza will be discussed.

Meanwhile, Axios has reported that Trump will present the group with a proposal for peace and post-war governance in Gaza.

Washington wants Arab and Muslim countries to agree to send military forces to Gaza to enable Israel's withdrawal and to secure funding for transition and rebuilding programs, Axios added.

Levitt's remarks echo with the earlier statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said that the PM is scheduled to participate in a meeting of select Islamic leaders with US President Trump to exchange views on issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security

The meeting between the US president and the Muslim leaders comes amid Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza which has resulted in the deaths of over 65,000 Palestinians and leaving Gaza's entire population internally displaced and further setting off a starvation crisis. Multiple rights experts, scholars and a UN inquiry assessed it amounts to genocide.

Separately, with regards to the PM Shehbaz's US visit, the premier, on the sidelines of the UNGA session, is also expected to hold meetings with several world leaders.

At UNGA, he will urge the international community to resolve the situations of prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

"He will draw the attention of the international community towards the grave crisis in Gaza, and call for decisive action to end the suffering of the Palestinians," the FO statement read.

The statement said that PM would also highlight Pakistan's perspective on the regional security situation, as well as other issues of international concern, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development.

The premier will further attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the UNGA session, including important meetings of the UN Security Council, a high-level meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and a Special High-Level Event on Climate Action, among others, it added.

During the visit, the prime minister will have bilateral meetings on the sidelines with several world leaders and senior UN officials for an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

"He will also underline Pakistan’s resolve to work with all UN member states to uphold the UN charter, prevent conflict, foster peace and promote global prosperity in Pakistan's current role as a member of the UNSC.

Pakistan welcomes Palestine's recognition

Meanwhile, Pakistan has welcomed the recent recognition of the Palestinian state by France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Portugal, and others.

Attending a high-level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, DPM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged all countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to take similar steps in line with their commitment to international law.

"Pakistan actively participated in the Conference, and also endorsed, without prejudice to its long-standing and principled position on the Question of Palestine, the Outcome Document — the New York Declaration," the FO said, adding that the endorsement reflects Pakistan's consistent commitment to the realisation of a just and lasting peace. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine in 1988, and has consistently called for Palestine’s admission as a full member of the UN.

Pakistan strongly condemns the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, and calls for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire across Gaza and all occupied Palestinian Territories; a full and unimpeded humanitarian access to the besieged and starved Palestinian population.

"The DPM's presence in the Conference reaffirmed Pakistan’s historic and unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people. Pakistan has consistently supported the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in line with relevant UN and OIC resolutions and international legitimacy," the ministry's statement added.



— With additional input from Reuters.