ICC reprimands Suryakumar Yadav over political remarks after Pakistan clash: sources

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav reacts during their game against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) formally reprimanded Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav over his political statements after their Asia Cup game against Pakistan on September 14, sources said on Thursday.

The ICC held a hearing on an official complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in which it reportedly advised Yadav to refrain from making political statements in the future.

The controversy stems from his post-match comments after India defeated Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup on September 14.

The PCB, in its complaint, accused the Indian captain of politicising cricket and violating the ICC’s code of conduct on neutrality.

Sources said the PCB submitted a detailed letter demanding strict action, claiming that Yadav’s remarks were against the spirit of the game and harmed cricket’s reputation.

The issue arose during the high-profile game between the arch-rivals, which drew significant attention both on and off the field.

Tensions had heightened at the toss when both teams skipped the traditional handshake, reportedly at the match referee's advice.

India won the group-stage match by seven wickets, but Yadav’s comments have continued to attract criticism, with pundits calling them “unprecedented” and “detrimental to the spirit of the game.”

Separately, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a formal complaint with the ICC against Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their on-field gestures during the Asia Cup Super Fours clash in Dubai last Sunday.

The complaint, reportedly submitted via email on Wednesday, highlights Farhan’s animated celebration after reaching his half-century and Rauf’s gestures toward fans while fielding at the boundary, incidents that went viral on social media and sparked widespread debate.

If the players deny the allegations, the ICC is expected to hold a hearing, where they could appear before match referee Richie Richardson. Andy Pycroft is also serving as a match referee for the tournament.

Both Pakistan players are scheduled to appear before the ICC governing body on Friday.