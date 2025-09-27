Asia Cup final: Fans in Dubai split, yet bound by cricket passion

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha in action with India's Sanju Samson in the Asia Cup Group A match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: As anticipation builds for Sunday’s Asia Cup final between Pakistan and India at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, fans from both nations— and beyond— have gathered in the UAE to witness one of cricket’s most high-profile contests.

While many supporters are firmly backing their own teams, some Indian fans in Dubai have openly expressed their wish for a Pakistan victory. “I am Indian, but my heart says Pakistan should win. Times are difficult back home, and today I feel with Pakistan,” said one Indian supporter, offering prayers for the Men in Green.

Pakistani fans are pinning their hopes on fiery pace from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, while Indian supporters remain confident, singling out opener Abhishek Sharma as their trump card.

Yet amid the passion and rivalry, several fans stressed that the true spirit of the game must prevail.

“Cricket should build friendships, not fuel disputes. The focus should be on the game, not on unnecessary controversies,” said one spectator.

With thousands of fans flying in from across the world to watch the final live, expectations are high for a thrilling contest that will showcase the best of cricket. Whether it is Pakistan or India that lifts the trophy, many hope that, above all, the winner will be the game itself.