 
Geo News

PFF recalls Kaleemullah, Saddam for AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Regular goalkeeper Yousuf Butt dropped from probables list

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 27, 2025

This picture shows Pakistan Football Federations logo. — Reporter
This picture shows Pakistan Football Federation's logo. — Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has recalled former national captains Kaleemullah Khan and Saddam Hussain for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, handing the experienced duo another chance under head coach Nolberto Solano.

The pair has been included among the 37 probables for Pakistan’s clash against Afghanistan in the Round Three qualifier, scheduled for October 9 in Islamabad. Both players last featured for Pakistan several years ago, and their return has raised serious questions about the selection process.

Pakistan’s provisional squad features a strong presence of overseas talent, with 12 diaspora players drafted in. These include Melbourne City’s Ahmed Faraz Gulzari, Wrexham AFC’s Umar Nawaz - brother of APS attack survivor Ahmad Nawaz - along with Otis Khan, Adil Nabi, Etzaz Hussain, Rahis Nabi, Harun Hamid, McKeal Abdullah, Abdul Samad, Abdullah Iqbal, Muhammad Fazal, and Haris Zeb.

Meanwhile, regular goalkeeper Yousuf Butt has been dropped from the list of probables. The goalkeeping department will instead be handled by Saqib Hanif, Hassan, and Usman.

The squad also features several fresh faces, with midfielders Adil Nabi, Etzaz Hussain, and Haris Zeb all receiving their first call-ups for Pakistan. British-born forward Otis Khan, who now plays for Kelantan Red Warrior F.C. in Malaysia, has also been recalled.

Pakistan are seeking to bounce back from inconsistent performances in recent years, with Solano, an ex-Peruvian international, tasked with building a competitive side by blending experience with new blood.

The training camp for the probables is expected to begin next week in preparation for the Afghanistan clash, which will mark Pakistan’s return to competitive action on home soil.

Asia Cup 2025: Will Pakistani and Indian skippers share trophy moment ahead of final?
Asia Cup 2025: Will Pakistani and Indian skippers share trophy moment ahead of final?
Pakistan's Noor Zaman sweeps into Nash Cup final in Canada
Pakistan's Noor Zaman sweeps into Nash Cup final in Canada
Saad Habib swings into final at Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship
Saad Habib swings into final at Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship
Asia Cup: India secure victory over Sri Lanka after Super Over showdown
Asia Cup: India secure victory over Sri Lanka after Super Over showdown
Saad Habib Malik reaches semifinals at Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship
Saad Habib Malik reaches semifinals at Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan, Noor Zaman advance to semis of Nash Cup Squash tournament
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan, Noor Zaman advance to semis of Nash Cup Squash tournament
ICC finds Indian captain guilty of breaching code of conduct during Pakistan match
ICC finds Indian captain guilty of breaching code of conduct during Pakistan match
Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan 'deny' political intent in on-field celebrations
Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan 'deny' political intent in on-field celebrations