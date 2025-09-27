PFF recalls Kaleemullah, Saddam for AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

This picture shows Pakistan Football Federation's logo. — Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has recalled former national captains Kaleemullah Khan and Saddam Hussain for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, handing the experienced duo another chance under head coach Nolberto Solano.

The pair has been included among the 37 probables for Pakistan’s clash against Afghanistan in the Round Three qualifier, scheduled for October 9 in Islamabad. Both players last featured for Pakistan several years ago, and their return has raised serious questions about the selection process.

Pakistan’s provisional squad features a strong presence of overseas talent, with 12 diaspora players drafted in. These include Melbourne City’s Ahmed Faraz Gulzari, Wrexham AFC’s Umar Nawaz - brother of APS attack survivor Ahmad Nawaz - along with Otis Khan, Adil Nabi, Etzaz Hussain, Rahis Nabi, Harun Hamid, McKeal Abdullah, Abdul Samad, Abdullah Iqbal, Muhammad Fazal, and Haris Zeb.

Meanwhile, regular goalkeeper Yousuf Butt has been dropped from the list of probables. The goalkeeping department will instead be handled by Saqib Hanif, Hassan, and Usman.

The squad also features several fresh faces, with midfielders Adil Nabi, Etzaz Hussain, and Haris Zeb all receiving their first call-ups for Pakistan. British-born forward Otis Khan, who now plays for Kelantan Red Warrior F.C. in Malaysia, has also been recalled.

Pakistan are seeking to bounce back from inconsistent performances in recent years, with Solano, an ex-Peruvian international, tasked with building a competitive side by blending experience with new blood.

The training camp for the probables is expected to begin next week in preparation for the Afghanistan clash, which will mark Pakistan’s return to competitive action on home soil.