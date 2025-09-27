 
Geo News

At least 31 dead, over 50 injured at Indian actor-politician Vijay's rally, say officials

Vijay begins election campaign this month ahead of state elections to be held early next year

By
Reuters
|

September 27, 2025

Actor turned politician addresses a rally during his election campaign. — India Today
Actor turned politician addresses a rally during his election campaign. — India Today

At least 31 people were killed and more than 50 injured on Saturday at a rally held by Tamil actor Vijay, who is campaigning for election, state officials said.

"Thirty-one people died with more than 50 people now hospitalised," said V Selvaraj, a senior police official in the district of Karur in Tamil Nadu, where the incident occurred.

Large crowds had gathered for the meeting, part of Vijay's ongoing state tour for his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Vijay, who is a well-known actor and goes by only one name, launched a political party last year and began campaigning this month ahead of state elections that are to be held early next year.

State lawmaker Senthil Balaji told reporters that 58 people were hospitalised after what he said was a stampede. He added that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will visit the area on Sunday.

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Calls to Tamil Nadu state's health ministry and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's office went unanswered.

"The news coming from Karur is worrying," Stalin said in an X post, adding that he had directed ministers and officials to provide urgent medical aid to those who collapsed at the Karur rally and ordered additional assistance from nearby Tiruchirappalli.

At least 44 doctors from the nearby districts of Tiruchirappalli and Salem were sent to Karur, media reports said.

Ex-FBI chief Comey indictment escalates Trump's campaign to chill opposition
Ex-FBI chief Comey indictment escalates Trump's campaign to chill opposition
US tells India that Russian oil curbs are key to trade deal progress
US tells India that Russian oil curbs are key to trade deal progress
Indian police detain activist after deadly occupied Ladakh protests
Indian police detain activist after deadly occupied Ladakh protests
Tehran, Moscow sign $25bn deal to build nuclear plants in Iran: state media
Tehran, Moscow sign $25bn deal to build nuclear plants in Iran: state media
400,000 evacuated, 3 dead as fresh storm after Super Typhoon Ragasa batters Philippines
400,000 evacuated, 3 dead as fresh storm after Super Typhoon Ragasa batters Philippines
In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
Trump assertion that London could introduce Sharia law is 'nonsense', says Starmer
Trump assertion that London could introduce Sharia law is 'nonsense', says Starmer
Security tight after deadly autonomy protests in Indian-occupied Ladakh
Security tight after deadly autonomy protests in Indian-occupied Ladakh