Asia Cup final: Separate presenters at Pakistan vs India toss

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri (right) serves as presenter at the toss for the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: The toss presentation for the highly anticipated ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final between arch-rivals Pakistan and India went ahead with separate presenters for both captains.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was interviewed by Ravi Shastri, while Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha spoke with Waqar Younis.

The arrangement followed India’s insistence that their captain be interviewed only by an Indian presenter, rather than a neutral one as initially proposed by the organisers. Meanwhile, Agha was also interviewed by a Pakistani presenter.

The same format will continue during the post-match presentation ceremony, with each captain addressing questions exclusively from a presenter of his own country.

In a repeat of past encounters, Indian captain Yadav once again refused a customary handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha at the toss, marking the third such snub as the arch-rivals locked horns in the high-pressure final of the Asia Cup.

The handshake snub comes in the backdrop of an ongoing row between the arch-rivals, stemming from the group-stage clash, which attracted considerable attention both on and off the field.