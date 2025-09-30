Essential takeaways from Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire blueprint

Palestinians wait to buy bread in Gaza City, February 3, 2025. —Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump published on Monday a 20-point peace proposal for Gaza that would end the war between Israel and Hamas and require the return of all hostages living and dead within 72 hours of a ceasefire.

The plan leaves many details for negotiators to hash out and hinges on acceptance by Hamas fighters who launched the war against Israel on October 7, 2023. It refers to a redeveloped Gaza as "New Gaza."

Here are the main elements of the plan that resulted from intense negotiations in recent weeks between Trump and his team, and Israeli and Arab leaders: