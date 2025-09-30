PCB ‘suspends' players' NOCs for foreign leagues after Asia Cup performance

An undated picture of Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi (from left), Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam during a training session. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended all no-objection certificates (NOCs) previously issued to national players for participation in overseas leagues, while finalising a new strategy to link future approvals to players’ performance.

According to sources, a notification issued by PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed read that all NOCs for participation in foreign leagues and tournaments have been placed on hold with immediate effect and until further orders. The decision came just a day after Pakistan’s defeat in the Asia Cup final.

The suspension impacts several leading cricketers, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, who had earlier been granted permission to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

The PCB sources confirmed that the issuance of NOCs will be performance-based in the future and only those players who meet the set standards in international and domestic cricket will be eligible to play foreign leagues.

Players failing to meet the criteria will be required to work at the National Cricket Academy with coaches to improve their skills before seeking overseas contracts.

The sources also said the decision aims to ensure that national players prioritise their performance for Pakistan in both international and domestic competitions.

They stressed that earlier NOCs, including those issued for the upcoming Big Bash League, now stand suspended pending review of the players’ recent and upcoming performances.